DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of DuPont de Nemours worth $103,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.