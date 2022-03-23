E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.50 by Barclays

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €12.50 ($13.74) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

EOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.95) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.29 ($13.50).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.81 ($11.87) on Wednesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.87). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.36.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

