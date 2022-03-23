Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $121,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

GLW opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

