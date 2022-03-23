Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $179,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $193.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.91 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

