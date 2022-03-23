Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 46.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Edison International by 968.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

