Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 537 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSTO opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.57. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

