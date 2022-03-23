Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.71.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

