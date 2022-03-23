Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 2,488 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,164,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 126.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 345,339 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,407,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

