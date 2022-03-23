Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 287 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $191.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.51. The company has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

