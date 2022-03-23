Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 466 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.98 and a 200 day moving average of $252.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.03 billion, a PE ratio of 145.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,888 shares of company stock valued at $26,413,821 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

