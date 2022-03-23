Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 726 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.69. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

