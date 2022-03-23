Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

