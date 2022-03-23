Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 5,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 808,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,377,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 183,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 778.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 170,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

