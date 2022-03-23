Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.43. 1,331,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

