Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $196.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $210.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $176.35 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.46.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

