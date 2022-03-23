Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.44

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 5474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on EC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecopetrol by 28.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

