Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BWS Financial

Equities researchers at BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECVT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

ECVT stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

