Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.42

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.42 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.23). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 21,168 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.42.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

