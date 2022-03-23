Eight Capital Lowers VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Price Target to C$22.00

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust from C$24.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC set a C$28.00 price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, began coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.86.

TSE EINC traded down C$1.60 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,701. The firm has a market cap of C$571.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05. VanEck ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64.

