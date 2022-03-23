Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $15,931.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,901,546 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

