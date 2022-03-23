EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Trading 1.3% Higher

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.34. 75,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 161,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The firm has a market cap of $246.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (NYSE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

