Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Endava reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAVA traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.31. The stock had a trading volume of 176,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,758. Endava has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.62.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

