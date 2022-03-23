Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 35.93.

EDR opened at 30.35 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of 30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of 29.05.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after buying an additional 155,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073,190 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,361 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,650,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,482,000 after buying an additional 233,781 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

