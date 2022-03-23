Endeavour Mining (EDV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE: EDV) recently:

3/21/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.50 to C$44.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$2,600.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/15/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/14/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a C$1,830.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$2,500.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial.

2/4/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$2,700.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$47.00 to C$46.00.

TSE:EDV traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,437. Endeavour Mining plc has a 1-year low of C$24.03 and a 1-year high of C$35.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

