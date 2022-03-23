Energean (LON:ENOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,110.00

Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,110 ($14.61) and last traded at GBX 1,103 ($14.52), with a volume of 50273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,087 ($14.31).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,085 ($14.28) to GBX 1,140 ($15.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 973.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 897.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.96.

In other news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.59), for a total value of £1,699,739.32 ($2,237,676.83).

About Energean (LON:ENOG)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

