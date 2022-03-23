Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will announce $645.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $629.10 million and the highest is $661.80 million. Energizer posted sales of $685.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

NYSE:ENR opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

