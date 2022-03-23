Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $52,000.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $53,775.00.

UUUU stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 388,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.00 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 52.5% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

