EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $9.04. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 3,152 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 226.56 and a beta of 2.99.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.28%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,478,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,196,000 after acquiring an additional 219,618 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,354,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,105 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

