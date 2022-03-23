Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lessened by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,727,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,485. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

