EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lowered by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,221 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 297.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 43.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,576,000 after purchasing an additional 879,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $60,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $123.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.92.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

