Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOSE. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

EOSE stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $252.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randall B. Gonzales bought 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $748,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 25.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.