Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS) Trading Up 0.2%

Epsilon Energy Limited (TSE:EPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.46 and last traded at C$5.46. 2,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.
The stock has a market cap of C$149.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.64.
About Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS)
See Also
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.