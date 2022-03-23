EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Down 7.5%

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.84. 20,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,496,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00.
EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)
EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.
