EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in EQT were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,059,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,515,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,096,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,144,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -11.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

EQT Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.