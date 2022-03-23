Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 2,427,016 shares.The stock last traded at $8.36 and had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

