Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 2,427,016 shares.The stock last traded at $8.36 and had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.