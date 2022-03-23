Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,591 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.25% of Equitable worth $33,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 49.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,553 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equitable by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter worth about $1,796,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Equitable by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,108,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 1,845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,507,450 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

