Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24).

CGEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $562.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.68. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $42.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $18,842,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 812,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 687,316 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $5,879,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 188,316 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology (Get Rating)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.