Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

ELS stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

