Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.
ELS stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.