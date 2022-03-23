Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. 957,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,230. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

