EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $93.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.64. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.