Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 12000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77.

Eve & Co Incorporated Company Profile

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis oil in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

