Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 12000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77.
Eve & Co Incorporated Company Profile (CVE:EVE)
Featured Stories
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.