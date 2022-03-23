extraDNA (XDNA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $116,598.29 and approximately $3,353.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,316.20 or 1.00052970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00065824 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00307458 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00139177 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.04 or 0.00271997 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005285 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00029886 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

