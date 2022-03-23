Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $76.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.