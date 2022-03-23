Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.30.

FSLY opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.55. Fastly has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $75.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $342,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

