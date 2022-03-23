Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.76-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Federal Signal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.760-$2.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. 1,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.