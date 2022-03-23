FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIGS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

FIGS stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 1,267.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

