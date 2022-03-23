Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Filo Mining (CVE:FILGet Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 128.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 target price on Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.57.

Shares of FIL traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

