Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 128.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 target price on Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.57.

Shares of FIL traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

