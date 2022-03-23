Financial Contrast: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) vs. MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% 0.76% MakeMyTrip -12.95% -4.26% -2.91%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and MakeMyTrip’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A MakeMyTrip $163.44 million 16.99 -$55.64 million ($0.34) -78.00

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MakeMyTrip.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and MakeMyTrip, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A MakeMyTrip 0 1 1 0 2.50

MakeMyTrip has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.86%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Apollo Strategic Growth Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

About MakeMyTrip (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2021, it had approximately 150 franchisee-owned travel stores. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

