Financial Contrast: Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International and Carrier Global are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrier Global has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Carrier Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 6.48% 10.58% 4.74% Carrier Global 8.07% 28.50% 7.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Carrier Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Carrier Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Johnson Controls International and Carrier Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 4 11 0 2.73 Carrier Global 0 10 7 0 2.41

Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus target price of $79.36, indicating a potential upside of 20.90%. Carrier Global has a consensus target price of $56.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Johnson Controls International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Carrier Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Carrier Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $23.67 billion 1.95 $1.64 billion $2.20 29.84 Carrier Global $20.61 billion 1.97 $1.66 billion $1.87 25.40

Carrier Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Johnson Controls International. Carrier Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Carrier Global pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Johnson Controls International pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carrier Global pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Carrier Global has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Carrier Global on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers. Its products include air conditioners, heating systems, controls, and aftermarket components, as well as aftermarket repair and maintenance services and building automation solutions. The Refrigeration segment offers transport refrigeration products and services, including refrigeration and monitoring systems for trucks, trailers, shipping containers, intermodal, and rail; and commercial refrigeration solutions, such as refrigerated cabinets, freezers, systems, and controls. The Fire & Security segment provides various residential and building systems, including fire, flame, gas, smoke, and carbon monoxide detection; portable fire extinguishers; fire suppression systems; intruder alarms; access control systems; video management systems; and electronic controls. Its other fire and security service offerings comprise audit, design, installation, and system integration, as well as aftermarket maintenance and repair and monitoring services. The company offers its products under the Autronica, Chubb, Det-Tronics, Edwards, Fireye, GST, Kidde, LenelS2, Marioff, Onity, and Supra; and Carrier, Automated Logic, BluEdge, Bryant, CIAT, Day & Night, Heil, NORESCO, and Riello brands. It sells its products directly to building contractors and owners, transportation companies and retail stores, and end customers, as well as indirectly through equity method investees, independent sales representatives, distributors, wholesalers, dealers, retail outlets, manufacturers' representatives, and value-added resellers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

